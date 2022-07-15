Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,033. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.