Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,088. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.