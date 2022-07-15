Echo45 Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

HON traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. 17,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

