Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,577,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,100. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

