Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Shares Down 10.8%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers various rice varieties; ancient grains, such as quinoa, chia, and bulgur; organic food products; and vegetable protein products under various brands. It primarily serves food distributors, food multinationals, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.