eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

