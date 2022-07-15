easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.17) to GBX 805 ($9.57) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.38) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.51) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.78) to GBX 490 ($5.83) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 450 ($5.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $667.14.

ESYJY stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

