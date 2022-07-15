Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.

DEA opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

