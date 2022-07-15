Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 26,132 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

ESTE traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 105,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,773. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

