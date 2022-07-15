E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Up 3.5%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.46. 8,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,678,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several brokerages have commented on ETWO. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.75.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,176.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,176.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarett Janik bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050 in the last ninety days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

