Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as low as C$2.96. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$112.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.