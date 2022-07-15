DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

