Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Holdings Raised by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,323,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Duolingo by 1,981.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,939 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $10,700,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 136,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 176,633 shares of company stock worth $13,833,272 and sold 115,647 shares worth $11,341,352. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.