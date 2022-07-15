Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

