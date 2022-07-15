DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,265.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,496.25.

DSV A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

DSDVY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. 35,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

