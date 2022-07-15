Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

