DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,211.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $780,213.51 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00500437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00252728 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005538 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

