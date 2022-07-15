Dotmoovs Price Down 3% Over Last Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

