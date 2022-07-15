Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.41

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.41 and traded as low as C$5.99. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of C$194.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.75.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

