Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.41

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.41 and traded as low as C$5.99. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of C$194.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.75.
Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)
