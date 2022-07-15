Donut 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $443.00 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $127,678.95 and $443.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00051943 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024270 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
