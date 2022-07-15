Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

