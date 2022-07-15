Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Reaches $186,308.52

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $186,308.52 and $27.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00650458 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

