DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $162.30 million and $16.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,492,968,900 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
