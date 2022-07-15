DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.84

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.84 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 151.20 ($1.80). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 152.20 ($1.81), with a volume of 371,562 shares changing hands.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.35) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The company has a market cap of £376.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.60.

In other news, insider Loraine Martins bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £9,998.18 ($11,891.27).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

