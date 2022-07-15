Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($57.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($56.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €35.58 ($35.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.77. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($41.32).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.