Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.63% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPE traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.45 ($23.45). The company had a trading volume of 30,445 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.33. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($44.80).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

