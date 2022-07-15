Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $11.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.66% from the company’s previous close.
AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of AGS opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
