Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 290

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.29) target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.40) to GBX 315 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.28) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.56 ($3.81).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 3.1 %

DLG traded up GBX 6.56 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 215.36 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

