Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target to €84.00

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €84.00 ($84.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €87.00 ($87.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Aurubis has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $63.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

