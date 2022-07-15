Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 37,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.89 million, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.