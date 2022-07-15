DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DENSO Stock Up 1.5 %

DENSO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 51,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. DENSO has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENSO Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.