DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DENSO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 51,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. DENSO has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
