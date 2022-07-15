Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $543.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Denny’s by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

