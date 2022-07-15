Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DAL opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

