Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $71.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $42.70 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 381.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,255,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.