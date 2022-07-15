Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $400.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $294.33 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

