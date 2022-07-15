Deeper Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and $1.04 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.