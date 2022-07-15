Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Up 6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.28. 31,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,144,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 219,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

