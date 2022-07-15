Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.0574 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $30.09 million and $1.22 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024296 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars.

