Day & Ennis LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.60. 482,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
