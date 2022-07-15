Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.19 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $61.19 million and $1.23 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

