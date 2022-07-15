Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

