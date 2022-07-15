Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.18.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $175.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.