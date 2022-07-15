Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

