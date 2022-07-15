Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $879,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,400,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $39.18 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.