Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

