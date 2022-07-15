Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $8,069,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $515,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.