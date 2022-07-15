Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

