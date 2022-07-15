Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $154.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.