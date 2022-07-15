Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after buying an additional 585,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,367.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,832 shares of company stock worth $6,278,917. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

