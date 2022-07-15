Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

